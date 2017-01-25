Sex offender arrested in Lawrence Co.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department arrested a sex offender after he failed to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

According to a news release, 40-year-old Donald Atkinson of Hoxie was arrested on Monday for failing to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements.

According to the release, the arrest came after the department investigated Atkinson's living arrangements.

Investigators discovered Atkinson moved from his registered address on more than one occasion and his current residence had not been registered.

Atkinson is currently in the Lawrence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android