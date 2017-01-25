Mayor: City employee remains on payroll pending mayoral decision

The former director of information systems for the city of Jonesboro is still employed with the city pending a decision by Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.

Erick Woodruff confirmed to Region 8 News he is employed with the city.

In a brief interview with Region 8 News following his appeal with the mayor, Woodruff stated, "I am still an employee of the city of Jonesboro, Yes I am."

When asked about his job title, Woodruff said it was "pending the mayor's final decision and that's all I have to say."

Woodruff later clarified his remarks and stated he is an employee of the city, but Mayor Perrin has ten days to render a final decision regarding his permanent employment.

Mayor Perrin confirmed to Region 8 News Wednesday night that Woodruff remains on the city's payroll pending his decision.

Woodruff was fired from the city on January 9, according to Bill Campbell, director of communications for the city of Jonesboro. He then requested an appeal.

Campbell did not give a reason for Woodruff’s termination.

Campbell also said the city had no comment regarding the matter.

Campbell told a blogger that Woodruff was no longer a city employee. That has since turned out to be incorrect.

Woodruff will remain a city employee for up to ten days unless a decision is reached by Mayor Perrin sooner.

We will continue to track down the latest details on this story and update as soon as we know more information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android