Animal rescuer asks for help with more space

A woman who works alongside Paragould Animal Control said she needs help in housing sick or abandoned animals.

Catrina Bateman, who formed a group on Facebook called Rescued Paws, said she wants to do more.

"Right now, we're trying to raise money and accumulate some property so we can build a facility on it," Bateman said. "There's (sic) 50 to 200 dogs that come out of the pound every month and if they don't move very fast we still have that one particular dog for a month."

Bateman also said having a bigger place will allow them to install more kennels for their animals. She dreams of providing full medical services.

"Right now it's up to 3 or 4 dogs in a kennel," Bateman said. "With this new facility, they'll have their own space."

However, Bateman said the longer she keeps housing dogs at her current facility, the more likely they could get sick. As a result, she transports other animals around to local shelters to avoid the risk.

"There’s a group that’s in Brookland that's given me a quote for $50,000 for the building," Bateman said. "I know there’s (sic) grants available out there but you have to have the property to get grant funds.

Bateman also said they're trying to get as many dogs out of the pound so they won't be euthanized.

For more information on Bateman's mission with Rescued Paws, click here.

