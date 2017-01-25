City to purchase new recycling equipment

Cherokee Village is getting new equipment to make recycling easier in the city.

Mayor Russ Stokes said the city has volunteer groups that collect recycled items every week.

The decision to purchase a pro-tainer recycling trailer was made because of concern from those volunteers and community members.

The equipment is a trailer that citizens can go and drop off their recycling into.

“We decided we would purchase the pro-tainer and that way we could have it available for more than just the one day each week and put it maybe for a longer time that day and have it at other locations,” Mayor Stokes said.

Once it is dropped off at the trailer, volunteers will sort it before it goes to the Tri-County Recycling Center in Ash Flat.

“We want to make the working conditions a little bit better,” Stokes said. “The current equipment we have is a little bit dilapidated.”

The trailer will be parked in the Cherokee Village City Hall parking lot to collect donations.

