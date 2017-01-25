Students asked to submit posters for contest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Students asked to submit posters for contest

Arkansas -

A poster contest invites the youth across Arkansas to submit posters on keeping the Natural State beautiful.

According to a release from the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB), students in kindergarten through fifth grade can submit their posters in the annual Great American Cleanup in Arkansas youth poster contest.

According to the commission, the goal of the contest is to help educate the public about the importance of a clean, green community to economic development, civic pride, and environmental quality of life.

Students wishing to submit a poster must do so by March 1. Poster sizes must be 8.5 inches by 11 inches in size.

The KAB and representatives with the Great American Cleanup in Arkansas will honor winners and honorable mentions at the Thea Foundation's Art Gallery in North Little Rock from April 10 to April 14, as well as on KAB's Facebook page.

For any additional information regarding the contest, go to KeepArkansasBeautiful.com, or you call (888) 742-8701.

