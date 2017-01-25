New housing creates new jobs for students

Arkansas State University is continuing to grow, but with that growth comes needs.

Associate Director of Residence Life Operations Adonis Thompson said they are in desperate need of Residence Assistants.

“We’re in need of some new students to come in and perform the task of a Residence Assistant,” Thompson said. “They will be the students who are kind of the leaders of those different areas in the hall. They’re the first contact for our students to be able to come to with any issues they may face. As small as I just need my light bulb changed or I need to be connected with different people on campus to be able to help them out with different things that are going on.”

Thompson said an RA is a vital part of their student campus experience.

“This position is very important,” Thompson said. “Because they’re like mentors for our students. From our Freshman students all the way up to our Seniors, there is somebody to help guide them along with all the different things that go along with campus. Ranging from different avenues of how to get involved on campus to even getting involved with our own office. So, it’s very good to have that Resident Assistant there to be that light along that path.”

The need for additional Resident Assistants is the result of the additional housing projects under construction.

“With the growth that’s been happening here at Arkansas State,” Thompson said. “That also means we need a bigger growth for housing. We have two new areas that are going to be opening. One called PAC Place and another one that is called The Circle. One will house our undergraduates and the other will be our grad student apartments. So, we want to make sure we have well-trained staff members that are going to be able to fit into those areas to assist the students.”

Thompson said the Resident Assistant positions are also a great opportunity for the students who decide they want to apply for the job.

“It’s very exciting,” Thompson said. “This is a time for our students to be able to step in and not only get a chance to have a job on campus, but it also gives them a chance to get some leadership experience. With this, the students will be able to learn a lot about what goes on with the ins and outs of campus. The ins and outs of our office and connected with many different administrators through this position.”

Thompson said the new RA positions won’t end at summer break.

“This is a year-long position,” Thompson said. “Depending on which area you’re in. We do have RA’s who are here throughout the school year, of course. But also we’re going to need RA’s who are going to be here during the summer time. With these new facilities and them being apartments, that means they’re going to be open for twelve months. We’ll need the RA’s in these buildings to be able to work throughout the summer and school year.”

They are searching for four RA’s for The Circle and six RA’s for PAC Place.

180 apartments will be in The Circle and 360 apartments in PAC Place.

The apartments will be ready in August in time for the fall semester.

For more information or to apply go to their website.

