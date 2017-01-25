Jonesboro police investigate copper wire theft - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro police investigate copper wire theft

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are investigating a theft after a suspect broke into a warehouse used by the City of Jonesboro and stole copper wire.

According to a police report, the theft occurred at the 1300-block of Strawfloor Dr. on Tuesday.

The report states that the electricity wasn't working in the warehouse and the officer investigating noticed the suspect stole copper wire, removed the conduit, and stole a junction box.

Police do not have any suspects. If you have any information, you can call Crimestoppers at (870) 935-7867.

