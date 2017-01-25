Homeless shelter in need of funds for renovations

The Walnut Street Baptist Church is still in the process of making the Homeless Ministries of Jonesboro a reality, but now they are in need of funds for the shelter’s renovations.

According to Glen Putman, a pastor at the church, architects are working to give the board of the homeless shelter an idea of the different renovations needed to make the shelter sufficient in serving homeless men, women, and families.

“We are really excited about what is about to happen with the building, but after looking at it, we realized there is a lot of work to be done still,” said Putman.

The 10,000 square ft. building is in need of several necessary items including a sprinkler system and a water main line for the system which Putman said will come as a major cost.

“It will take several thousands of dollars to get the building up and running but when it is, I know it will be a great help to the city for years to come,” said Putman.

Right now, Putman said they are also working with a contractor who will help get the sprinkler system installed throughout the building.

So far, several churches have responded positively in helping the Homeless Ministries of Jonesboro with money donations for the shelter, but Putman said the more help they can get, the faster they can serve the need in the community.

“We just need to ask our people of Northeast Arkansas to get behind this and support this,” said Putman. “The building is there. The necessities to get people in the dry and in the warm are already there. We just need help to get this started.”

The homeless shelter was initially expected to open in January, but due to the renovations needed, Putman said he hopes to have it open by the summer.

To make a donation to this project, Putman said you can mail it to the Walnut Street Baptist Church at 1910 Scenic Road or call them at (870)-972-0220.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android