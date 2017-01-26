Couple killed when pickup gets pinned between 2 big rigs

A Missouri couple died Wednesday when a semi-truck struck their pickup, shoving it into the back of another tractor-trailer rig.

The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and West Clinton in Seymour, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Chevy Silverado 2500 driven by Leo S. Walker, 47, of West Plains was stopped at a red light behind a 2015 Freightliner when a 2016 Freightliner driven by Adam W. Housley, 33, of Mountain Grove, MO, struck the pickup truck in the rear.

The impact pushed the pickup into the back of the 2015 tractor-trailer rig.

Webster County Deputy Coroner Rob Jernigan pronounced Walker and his passenger, 48-year-old Tisha A. Briggs of West Plains, dead at 5:23 p.m.

Debris from the crash struck a 2007 International, causing minor damage.

Investigators tested Housley for alcohol, as required by law. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android