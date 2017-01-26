Chamber donates part of membership fees to children's shelter

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce helped The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge by donating 10 percent of their new membership fees for 2016.

The chamber ended up donating $409.50 the shelter.

Chamber Board Chair Gretchen Hunt presented the final check to Tonjia Miles, the shelter administrator, Wednesday.

“We are grateful to those who became new members during the past year, not only for their support of the Chamber and Lawrence County, but also their support of The Children’s Shelter, an invaluable asset for our county, region, and state,” the post on the chamber's Facebook page stated.

