Fire rekindles at mobile home

A mobile home that caught fire in Craighead County Thursday morning rekindled later Thursday evening.

The first fire happened around 9:30 a.m. just off County Road 780 near the Craighead/Greene County line.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, a grass fire spread to the mobile home.

Multiple fire crews were called out including Bono and Brookland out of precaution.

The fire was eventually put out before rekindling again around 5:30 p.m. Crews from the Philadelphia, Bono, and Brookland departments all headed out to the scene Thursday evening.

"We arrived and called for mutual aide from Brookland and also Bono came over and gave us some help," Miller said. "We thought we had it out at that point. And this is the second time it's rekindled. It's the third fire in this trailer."

Miller said the cause for the constant rekindling is still under investigation.

According to Miller, no one was hurt in any of the fires that occurred.

