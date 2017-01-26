Investigators: Suspect bought weapon for man who used it to kill 2 people

Police arrested an Arkansas man Thursday morning accused of buying a gun for another man who then used it to kill two people.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies along with Arkansas State Police arrested 28-year-old Talmadge Beigh Pendergrass of Gassville on a federal arrest warrant.

Earlier this month a grand jury indicted Pendergrass on a charge of making a false statement in acquisition of a firearm.

Federal prosecutors said Pendergrass made a straw purchase of a 9mm pistol at the Harp’s grocery store in Mountain Home on Nov. 6, 2015.

The next day Nicholas Ian Roos used the weapon in the murder of Donald Rice, 75, and his wife Ladonna J. Rice, 71, at their home in Midway.

Roos pleaded guilty and was convicted of capital murder and other charges.

Federal investigators said Roos went with Pendergrass to Harps to purchase the weapon, but his application was denied by the background check, and he was not allowed to purchase the firearm.

Video evidence from the store purportedly showed Roos take cash out of a Crown Royal bag and hand it over to Pendergrass, who then made an application to purchase the firearm, was approved, and took possession of it.

“Pendergrass stated on the application form that he was the actual buyer of the firearm when, in truth and fact, he was acquiring the firearm on behalf of another person,” according to a news release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

Pendergrass is currently being held in the Baxter County Detention Center. He will later be turned over to the United States Marshals Service in Fayetteville.

