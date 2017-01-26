Man arrested in connection to gas station robbery

Jonesboro police arrested a man wanted in connection to robbing the Shell Gas Station on South Caraway Road in early January.

A judge found probable cause to charge Michael Samuel Bobbitt with aggravated robbery during his first court appearance Thursday.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Bobbitt wore a navy blue ski mask on Jan. 7, 2017 and robbed the Shell Gas Station, 1325 S. Caraway Road, with a black handgun. The robbery happened shortly after 1 a.m.

Surveillance video from the store showed Bobbitt was driving a red, side-step Ford Ranger when he allegedly robbed the store.

The surveillance photos, which were later aired on Crimestoppers, not only produced Bobbitt's name as a suspect but information that the truck was stolen out of Bono as well.

"...Bobbitt told him that he stole a truck from an apartment in Bono, borrowed a gun from a friend, then used the stolen truck to drive to Jonesboro to rob the store before driving the truck back to Bono and burning it in a field," Sgt. Brandon King said in an affidavit.

The Bono Police Department confirmed a report of a stolen truck from Jill Lane on the same day Bobbitt robbed the store. Bono police said they also found the stolen truck, burned, in the field later that same day. A navy blue ski mask was found near the truck.

Bobbitt is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center.

