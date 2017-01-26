Blytheville police investigate weekend robbery

Police in one Region 8 town are investigating a robbery that left one business damaged.

According to a police report, an officer with Blytheville police spoke to an employee at TH Amusement at 316 W. Ash St.

According to the employee, they left the store on Saturday, Jan. 21, around 5 p.m. and returned Monday, Jan. 23, around 1:30 p.m.

The employee stated that when they returned, they noticed someone had entered the store and had taken some items.

According to the report, the suspect entered the store through a connected building at 314 W. Ash St., went to the wall separating the buildings and pried back the plywood to get inside.

The suspect entered the store and went through the office and warehouse before defecating in the bathroom. Police found feces on the side of the toilet.

It's unknown how many items were taken, and there are no known suspects at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Blytheville Police at (870) 763-4411.

