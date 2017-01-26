Police: Woman threw baby across room during argument

Police arrested a woman after they say she threw a baby across the room.

Lorina Lynett Turner, 32, of Blytheville is charged with third-degree child endangerment.

The incident report said Turner was arguing with the child’s father Wednesday night at a home in the 2100-block of North Circle when it turned physical.

Turner began pushing the man and scratched him in the face before he pushed her off him.

“Before he knew it, Lorina Turner threw the baby across the room, landing on the computer stand,” the report stated.

An ambulance crew was called to the home and began treating the child for its injuries.

Police arrested Turner and took her into custody. They also contacted the Child Abuse Hotline.

