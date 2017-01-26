Harding Finishes No. 6 in D2Football.com Poll; De Los Santos, Biglow Earn All-America

SEARCY - D2Football.com released its postseason rankings and honors Thursday.

Harding, the Great American Conference champion and Super Region 3 semifinalist, finished the season 13-1 and landed at No. 6 in the D2Football.com Top 25 Poll. Harding was also No. 6 in the final American Football Coaches Association Poll.

The Bisons had two players - junior offensive tackle Gavin De Los Santos and senior defensive end Trevon Biglow - listed on the site's honorable mention All-America team.

De Los Santos, from Hot Springs, Arkansas, started 13 games at right tackle. He helped pave the way for Harding to lead all NCAA schools in rushing at 362.8 yards per game and score 61 rushing touchdowns.

Biglow, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was the GAC Defensive Player of the Year. He started all 14 games at defensive end and had 42 tackles, including 19.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.