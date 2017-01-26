Fraley Named NAIA Wrestler of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (1/26/17) – The Arkansas State Athletics Department will hold a pair of public events next week, one in Jonesboro and one in Little Rock, to meet with A-State fans and conduct a comprehensive review of the Red Wolves’ 2017 football signing class.

The Jonesboro-based “National Signing Day Social” event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Centennial Bank Stadium’s Woodard McAlister Family Club. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the program, featuring the entire A-State football coaching staff, will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar available and light snacks will be provided.

Head Coach Blake Anderson will make an additional appearance in Little Rock the following day, Feb. 2, at the ASU System Office (501 Woodlane Drive, Suite 600). The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., and a light lunch will be provided.

Both gatherings will include video highlights and details for the newest class of Red Wolves, an overview of the A-State coaching staff’s recruiting process, a Q&A session with those in attendance, and more. Arkansas State’s 2016 Sun Belt Conference and Cure Bowl championship trophies will also be on site for photo opportunities.

A-State collected its second consecutive Sun Belt Conference championship in 2016 and is the only FBS program in the nation to win five league titles over the last six seasons. Dating back to 2011, the 2016 Cure Bowl champions have made a school-record six straight bowl-game appearances and also piled up 52 victories over that span, which is tied for the 23rd most in the nation.