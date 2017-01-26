Sheriff's department to buy dash cams

The Clay County Sheriff's Department will soon purchase several new dash cams.

The effort to collect money began after an officer was involved in a crash that killed a woman during a high-speed chase.

"The father of the officer that was involved in this took up the cause to raise money in the community," Sheriff Terry Miller said.

Miller said although they have collected $7,000, that is not enough for every car.

"We could get three we know, maybe four," said Miller. "We need at least nine units right now."

Miller said the cameras help the department in many ways.

"They're good to use as evidence in court, during pursuits, during traffic stops, or even just to work an accident," Miller said. "This captures all the information that an officer could use later on to make his report and to keep it accurate."

He says he is thankful for the donations and hopes the department can collect more over time.

"It is important that we have this equipment to better our job, to make better officers for the community," he added.

Anyone who would like to donate can contact the department at (870) 598-2270.

