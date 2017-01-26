A Better Region 8: Support the United Cerebral Palsy Telethon this Sunday

Braylon practices climbing up and down a small flight of stairs at The Learning Center. (Source: KAIT-TV)

This Sunday is the 2017 UCP Telethon from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will be live from the studio at ASU-TV and broadcast right here on KAIT (plus kait8.com and the Region 8 News app).

United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast Arkansas believes in "life without limits." They offer an array of services uniquely tailored to the individual needs of each person.

From early intervention for infants and toddlers to supported living and employment services for adults, each service maximizes the potential of those served and increases their level of independence.

Last year's telethon raised $106,000 to help people with cerebral palsy right here in Northeast Arkansas. This year the mission is to raise that much or more, and we need your help to get there.

So join everyone on the Region 8 News team for the UCP Telethon this Sunday from noon to 6 right here on KAIT.

Supporting UCP and its mission will make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

