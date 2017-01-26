Region 8 Mayor plans to clean up town

The Mayor of Piggott is hoping to bring growth to the town by cleaning it up.

Mayor Jim Poole said the city tore down 18 dilapidated structures. He hopes to continue these efforts to beautify the town this year.

"We made a concerted effort to clean up the drainage ditches and the streets in the unsightly areas of the town," said Poole. "We were really proud of the citizens of Piggott because they cooperated and tore down 18 old structures. The ones we are really going after this year have already been certified over to the state for delinquent taxes."

Poole said some of the buildings are a health hazard and they don't add curb appeal to the town.

"We're just trying to make Piggott a better place to live, we're proud of it and we have a lot to offer," he added.

Poole said the city also intends to improve their parks system with dedicated money out of taxes.

The city is also in the process of putting a new roof on the community center.

"We want to encourage people to come live and do business with us," said Poole.

