Deputy resigns following crash involving inmate

A southern Arkansas deputy was arrested and has resigned after being involved in a drunken car crash with a state prison inmate.

According to Little Rock TV station KATV, it happened Saturday in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County sheriff deputies responded to the accident in which a vehicle fell into a ditch and crashed into a fence.

According to deputies, the passenger in the car was Dallas County Sheriff's Investigator Chance Dodson, 42, and the driver was Jason Poole, 38, a state prison inmate.

Body camera video from a White Hall police officer showed Dodson being arrested and telling officers "they're on the same team."

According to KATV, Dodson told deputies he was undercover, and they had blown his cover.

Dodson was arrested but refused to submit a blood alcohol content sample.

The inmate was charged with D-W-I.

