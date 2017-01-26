Jonesboro Fire Dept. to honor Officer, Firefighter of the Year

The Jonesboro Fire Department will present their 2016 Firefighter and Officer of the Year Award at the department's upcoming annual ceremony.

According to a news release, the ceremony will be held on Jan. 30 at Station No. 3, 2212 Brazos St., at 6 p.m.

Tommy Hall will receive the Firefighter of the Year award, while driver Keith Carter will receive the Officer of the Year award.

Hall, who has been on the force for four years, was nominated for "showing great enthusiasm for the job and for being very active in gaining knowledge to make himself a great asset to the department."

Carter, a 13-year veteran, received the nomination due to "showing a high level of selflessness continually demonstrating good and sound judgment on emergency scenes and around the station."

A swearing-in ceremony for new firefighters and officers will also be held at the ceremony.

