Hospital CEO keeping a close eye on Obamacare

With President Donald Trump threatening to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, many hospitals across the country, including in Region 8, are paying close attention to health care.

According to Mississippi County Hospital System CEO Chris Raymer, more than 220,000 Arkansas residents are covered by Obamacare.

Raymer said he's choosing to partner with the Arkansas Hospital Association to plan for any replacements to the act.

Raymer added that not only will repealing Obamacare become an issue for residents who use it, but the effects will be felt across the state financially.

"Money turns over seven times in the community and for Arkansas, that's seven billion dollars that could just disappear from the revenue in Arkansas unless they replace Obamacare," Raymer said.

According to Raymer, the repeal will also affect his strategic plan for the future. For now, he said he will continue to partner with hospitals in the region.

Raymer said he'll continue to keep watch on Washington and prepare for a Plan B, just in case.

