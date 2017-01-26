AGFC chairman wants to restore quail habitat

The chairman of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants to lead an effort to restore the northern bobwhite in Arkansas.

According to the AGFC, Chairman Fred Brown and other commissioners attended a two-day “Quail 101” seminar in Mayflower with wildlife biologists, management area managers, and others.

Experts from surrounding states spoke to the group about their success of restoring quail habitats in recent years.

“I’m determined to make quail one of my major focuses in my year as chairman,” said Brown.

Quail were, at one time, abundant throughout the state. Changes in agriculture and the growth of urban areas changed the habitat of the bird.

The commission wants to change that. There is federal money to bring about habitat changes.

