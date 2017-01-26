Ritter Communications to open first Little Rock facility

Ritter Communications will soon have a new facility in the next few months.

According to a report, Ritter signed a five-year lease at the Little Rock Technology Park's new facility, which is expected to open in March.

The new lease will cost Ritter $2,500 dollars per month, or around $150,000 total.

"We're thrilled to be involved in a progressive environment where innovative solutions are being created," Scott Tollett, the company's senior vice president and general manager of Enterprise and Wholesale said.

As part of the lease, Ritter will occupy the fifth floor of the building on 417 Main Street in Little Rock.

According to the tech park, Ritter is the first company and long term tenant for the unfurnished floor.

"Being a part of the Little Rock Tech Park will help us establish and maintain relationships with thought leaders in the area," Ritter President Alan Morse said. "It will also give us the ability to support tech startups and provide a consultative approach for their communications services. It's a great fit for us.”

The Little Rock location is the first for Ritter Communications. According to the report, Ritter also houses offices in Searcy, Blytheville, Marked Tree, Jasper, Jonesboro, and Harrison, AR; as well as Millington and Munford, TN.

