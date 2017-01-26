New central Arkansas bridge to open soon - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New central Arkansas bridge to open soon

(Source: KATV) (Source: KATV)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Work on the Broadway Bridge connecting Little Rock and North Little Rock is finally coming to a close.

According to Little Rock TV station KATV, city officials said the bridge will open to traffic sometime in March.

However, construction is expected to continue until sometime in May.

According to KATV, crews have been working on the bridge since the project began in October 2016.

