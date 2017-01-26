AGFC: biologists consider changes to bear harvest quota - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AGFC: biologists consider changes to bear harvest quota

(Source: AGFC) (Source: AGFC)
(KAIT) -

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists are looking at ways to extend bear hunting opportunities in the state.

According to the AGFC, Zone 1 currently allows for 205 bears to be harvested during the month of October.

That limit was reached in 48 hours when the season opened in 2016.

AGFC said officials are considering adjusting the limit for the zone in 2017.

Hunters harvested 440 bears statewide during the fall of 2016 making it the third-highest harvest.

Zone 1 encompasses about half of Region 8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Damage reported during severe storms

    Damage reported during severe storms

    Sunday, April 30 2017 3:13 AM EDT2017-04-30 07:13:27 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 5:28 AM EDT2017-04-30 09:28:36 GMT
    North of Halliday (Source: Justin Mayfield)North of Halliday (Source: Justin Mayfield)

    Strong storms produced several tornado warnings and strong winds across several Region 8 counties early Sunday morning.

    Strong storms produced several tornado warnings and strong winds across several Region 8 counties early Sunday morning.

  • AR woman killed during severe storms

    AR woman killed during severe storms

    Sunday, April 30 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-04-30 08:40:52 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 4:46 AM EDT2017-04-30 08:46:49 GMT
    Woman killed after tree falls on home in DeWitt (Source: KARK-TV)Woman killed after tree falls on home in DeWitt (Source: KARK-TV)

    An Arkansas woman died Saturday after a tree fell on her home.

    An Arkansas woman died Saturday after a tree fell on her home.

  • Mall goers drummed to better health Saturday

    Mall goers drummed to better health Saturday

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:45:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 29 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-04-30 02:58:41 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The UAMS Center on Aging-Northeast highlighted its Drums Alive program Saturday at the Mall at Turtle Creek.

    The UAMS Center on Aging-Northeast highlighted its Drums Alive program Saturday at the Mall at Turtle Creek.

    •   
Powered by Frankly