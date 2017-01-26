AGFC: biologists consider changes to bear harvest quota

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists are looking at ways to extend bear hunting opportunities in the state.

According to the AGFC, Zone 1 currently allows for 205 bears to be harvested during the month of October.

That limit was reached in 48 hours when the season opened in 2016.

AGFC said officials are considering adjusting the limit for the zone in 2017.

Hunters harvested 440 bears statewide during the fall of 2016 making it the third-highest harvest.

Zone 1 encompasses about half of Region 8.

