Mumps case confirmed at Jonesboro Kindergarten Center

The Jonesboro Public School District has confirmed one of their students at the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center tested positive for the mumps.

JPS said they got the word Thursday morning from the Arkansas Department of health.

JPS said the child was not in school during the onset of symptoms. However, Jonesboro Public Schools said they will still send a letter home to the children's parents in that classroom.

"The letter to parents will detail the signs/symptoms of mumps, and that they should keep their child home and contact their local doctor or health department if they see symptoms," JPS said in a post on Thursday.

"JPS would like to add that with the national discussion about mumps currently in the news, that our custodial department has been diligent in disinfecting all surfaces in the schools each night in case this situation might arise."

Right now, the Arkansas Department of Health says there are 31 workplaces, 42 schools in 13 school districts and 2 colleges/vocational schools impacted by the mumps. As of Jan. 24, 2017, the ADH has confirmed 2,595 mumps cases in the state.

In addition to the latest case confirmed at the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, the Arkansas Department of Health says three other Region 8 counties have been impacted by mumps cases.

Two cases of the mumps have been reported in the Paragould School District and one case has been reported at the Tuckerman School District. There have also been confirmed cases of the mumps in Randolph County.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android