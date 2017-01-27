Region 8 teacher contributes to World War I book - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Region 8 teacher contributes to World War I book

(Source: Williams Baptist College) (Source: Williams Baptist College)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A Region 8 college professor shapes the future by talking about the past. 

Dr. Blake Perkins, assistant professor of history at Williams Baptist College, has contributed to a book on the impact of World War I in Arkansas. 

Perkins’ essay, “Persuading Arkansas for War: Propaganda and Homefront Mobilization during the First World War,” is included in the book “To Can the Kaiser: Arkansas and the Great War,” which marks the centennial remembrance of World War I.  

To Can the Kaiser features essays written by eleven historians, including Perkins, on many aspects of Arkansas’s during wartime.

Perkins' contribution examines how public officials and private organizers in the state mobilized an initially reluctant population for the war effort, as well as the short- and long-term impacts of these patriotic campaigns in the Natural State.

“To Can the Kaiser” was edited by Michael Polston and Guy Lancaster of the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture and was released in 2015 by Butler Center Books, the publishing division of the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies in Little Rock.

