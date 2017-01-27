VIRAL VIDEO: App meant for cats gets kids moving

An application designed to bring joy to cats was repurposed to get students at one school up and moving.

West Magnet Elementary School in Batesville has garnered a lot of attention after a posting a 16-second video showing students hitting bugs on a wall in a twist on a game of dodgeball.

Teacher Laura Keller later explains in the post that she used the Friskies JitterBug app to make this "visual throwing activity" happen.

The app, according to online marketplaces, lets cats "practice catching little bugs anytime right on your mobile device or tablet."

But instead of feline fun, Keller says she used her iPhone and Apple TV connected to a projector to bring joy to the students.

She even said she controlled when the bugs show up.

The school has reportedly received calls asking to know more about how they can do this too.

Over 593,000 have shared the post and 37.5 million have viewed the video, so far.

The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android