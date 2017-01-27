Crews battle fire at body shop

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a body shop on E. Kingshighway in Paragould, according to the Paragould Fire Department.

According to the Paragould Fire Department, the fire appeared to have started in a heater closet.

A worker told officials he saw smoke coming from the building and attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

The worker could not contain the fire.

The office, bathroom, and ceiling area were damaged.

