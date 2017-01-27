Fire destroys Craighead County home

A fire Friday morning destroyed a Craighead County home.

The fire broke out just after 10:30 a.m. in the 5300-block of County Road 912, north of Highway 18.

Brookland and Lake City firefighters responded to the scene but were unable to save the home.

Officials tell Region 8 News two dogs at the home managed to escape the flames.

