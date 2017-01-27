Ducks dumped, reward offered for culprit - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ducks dumped, reward offered for culprit

Ducks found dumped in Cross County. (Source: Arkansas Wildlife Officers Assoc. via Facebook) Ducks found dumped in Cross County. (Source: Arkansas Wildlife Officers Assoc. via Facebook)
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Wildlife officers hope a reward will help them find the person who dumped several ducks.

The birds—including three gadwalls, two mallards, and three green-winged teal—were found in some trash on Cross County Road 637 near the intersection of Highways 284 and 350, west of Wynne.

The Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association stated in a social media post that the birds had not been cleaned and the meat was left to be wasted.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Corporal Jay Thomas, a Cross County game warden, at 870-494-2841.

Operation Game Thief reward money is available for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY: MO Gov. Greitens says 2 deaths statewide from weather

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY: MO Gov. Greitens says 2 deaths statewide from weather

    Sunday, April 30 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-04-30 22:05:45 GMT

    We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

    We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

  • breaking

    Water outage at Whitten Creek

    Water outage at Whitten Creek

    Sunday, April 30 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-04-30 21:33:38 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-04-30 21:38:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones, Brookland has a water outage to report due to flooding. 

    According to Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones, Brookland has a water outage to report due to flooding. 

  • breaking

    Fire Chief killed in storm

    Fire Chief killed in storm

    Sunday, April 30 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-04-30 17:48:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-04-30 21:32:29 GMT
    Cove Creek Pearson Fire and Rescue (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Department)Cove Creek Pearson Fire and Rescue (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Department)

    According to a post from the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Deckard was killed early Sunday in an accident checking a storm area. 

    According to a post from the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Deckard was killed early Sunday in an accident checking a storm area. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly