Ducks dumped, reward offered for culprit

Wildlife officers hope a reward will help them find the person who dumped several ducks.

The birds—including three gadwalls, two mallards, and three green-winged teal—were found in some trash on Cross County Road 637 near the intersection of Highways 284 and 350, west of Wynne.

The Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association stated in a social media post that the birds had not been cleaned and the meat was left to be wasted.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Corporal Jay Thomas, a Cross County game warden, at 870-494-2841.

Operation Game Thief reward money is available for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved. Callers can remain anonymous.

