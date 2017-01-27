A-State president comes out against proposed campus carry bill - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State president comes out against proposed campus carry bill

ASU President Chuck Welch makes statement against campus carry bill
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State University has come out against a proposed bill in the Arkansas legislature.

House Bill 1249 would require public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed weapons on campus.

Current law requires that already, but universities and colleges can opt out and ban staff members from carrying concealed weapons on campus.

In a statement posted Friday morning on Twitter, ASU System President Chuck Welch said the decision should remain at the local level.

“Each of the ASU System campuses annually visits with the different campus constituencies about this issue,” Welch said in the post. “Each campus continues to recommend to the Board of Trustees that faculty and staff not be allowed to carry firearms on campus.”

The ASU Board of Trustees has opted out each year, as has many other universities and colleges in the state.

Welch pointed to the training campus police receive.

In December 2015 and February 2016, incidents on the A-State Jonesboro campus highlighted that training.

“We prefer that only our licensed law enforcement officers carry firearms on the ASU System campuses and that all similar decisions should be made at the local level,” Welch said.

HB 1249 has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. 

Below is a copy of the bill: 

