Read-a-thon planned to raise money for St. Jude and honor classmate

Region 8 students are opening books to raise money to support one of their own.

Weiner Elementary students are taking part in StoryQuest Week from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Their goals: read more and make a difference in the lives of children.

“We are giving the money by reading extra, like 20 minutes a day or so,” said Abe Ozbun, a fifth grader.

Students are gathering donations from their StoryQuest, whether one-time donations or pledged amounts based on time of reading, to give to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of their friend, third grader Carlee Little, who’s a patient there.

Kynlee Dail is in Carlee’s third-grade class.

“We all miss her a lot, really,” Dail said.

Dail said this is a way they can help St. Jude and connect to Carlee while she can’t be at school.

“We're doing this for her, and when we heard about her in St. Jude she's doing work just like us,” Dail said.

Ina Raye Hurdle, the school's digital learning facilitator, said the effort encourages good reading habits while also allowing students to help those receiving treatment at St. Jude.

If you are interested in supporting their efforts, contact a Weiner Elementary student or call the school at 870-684-2252.

Donations are being accepted until Feb. 14.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android