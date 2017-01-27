Paragould students raise money to build a new school in Pakistan

Students at Baldwin Elementary School in Paragould have been working hard to raise money for the construction of a new school in Pakistan.

It’s part of the National Great Kindness Challenge, a bullying prevention program that gives students 50 acts of kindness and a week to complete all of them.

The school partnered with the Kids for Peace organization to raise money for the KIND Coins for Pakistan service project.

Rebecca Archibald is one of the students participating in the project. She’s excited to help kids in another country.

“Hopefully, they’ll get at least some of it that we have there,” Archibald said. “So, they can have fun and make new friends and all sorts of stuff. Last year, we helped another school through KIND Coins for Kenya and we helped build a new school in Kenya. They got a reading nook, new chairs, and all that and I hope Pakistan gets the same school.”

When construction on the new school in Pakistan is complete, it will feature a picture of Baldwin Elementary students on their Wall of Wishes.

Click here to see the outcome of the KIND Coins for Kenya project the Baldwin Elementary students helped contribute to.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android