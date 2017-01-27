Burglar suspected of cashing stolen checks in Jonesboro

Man suspected of burglarizing a White County home and cashing stolen checks in Jonesboro. (Source: White Co. Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say a man broke into a home recently and stole a series of checks, then cashed them in Jonesboro.

The White County Sheriff’s Office released a photo Thursday of the man suspected of burglarizing a home in the 900-block of Highway 31 in Romance and stealing several items, including checkbooks.

Detectives say the suspect cashed several of the checks in the Jonesboro area.

They believe he could either be from White County or Jonesboro.

Anyone who can identify him should contact Detective Jeremy Bokker at the WCSO at 501-279-6279 or email jeremybokker@wcso.cc.

The homeowner is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for breaking into his home.

