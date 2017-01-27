Attorney: Excessive force lawsuit settled for $35K

An attorney has confirmed a settlement was reached in a case where a man claimed excessive force of a police officer.

James W. Harris, who filed the lawsuit in July 2016, confirmed to Region 8 News Friday a settlement was reached with the City of Blytheville.

Harris provided this statement:

"I can confirm that we have agreed to settle this matter with the City of Blytheville for $35,000. At the present time, we have no further comment."

The lawsuit was against the City of Blytheville, Police Chief Ross Thompson, and Officer Stephen Sigman.

It had alleged that Officer Sigman used excessive force on July 4, 2016, when he deployed a Taser against Chardrick Mitchell.

Blytheville City Attorney Chris E. Brown also confirmed the settlement.

Mike Mosley, representative of the Arkansas Municipal League, explained why they went about the settlement of this case.

"When you settle a case you deny wrongdoing," he said. "The vast majority, between 90 to 95-percent, of civil cases in the nation settle. Hopefully, this will be a mutually beneficial settlement for both cases in all parties involved."

