Writer/filmmaker to discuss social media's impact

Jon Ronson, a writer and filmmaker, will discuss social media's impact on Feb. 21. (Source: Arkansas State University)

An award-winning writer and documentary filmmaker will speak about social media’s impact on society at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Dr., on the Arkansas State University campus.

A regular contributor to the BBC and PBS, Ronson will focus on his bestselling book, So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed.

The book, according to a news release from A-State, investigates the obsession with social media and its sometimes disastrous impact on lives and the collective conscience.

The book looks at cases of private people who became the subjects of personal attacks when they went “viral.” It also examines how society allows and unintentionally encourages and participates in these shamings.

Ronson’s talk is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android