Despite appeal, council upholds mayor's decision to fire Woodruff

A vote by the Jonesboro City Council Tuesday night upheld the firing of the city's former IT director.

The council met for two hours and 40 minutes in executive session to discuss the Jan. 9 termination of Erick Woodruff. Woodruff appealed the decision Jan. 25 to the entire city council.

Before going into the meeting, Mayor Harold Perrin recused himself and turned the meeting over to council member and vice-mayor Chris Moore.

Perrin announced in January that he had fired Erick Woodruff from his position as the city's IT Director.

Woodruff, who was fired on Jan. 9, 2017, filed an appeal to his termination. Woodruff met with Perrin to appeal his termination.

Following the closed-door meeting, Woodruff claimed he was still an employee with the city and that his title as Director of Information Systems was pending. He later clarified that his employment, not his title, was pending.

Mayor Perrin had 10 days following Woodruff's appeal hearing to make a decision on his employment status.

Mayor Perrin told Region 8 News in late January that he decided to uphold his initial decision to fire Woodruff.

Since his initial firing on Jan. 9, Woodruff remained on the city's payroll, pending his appeal hearing and Mayor Perrin's final decision.

According to Bill Campbell, director of communication of the city of Jonesboro, Woodruff requested an attorney general ruling on the release of his personnel file.

The attorney general has acknowledged that she as received the request and said she will have a ruling by the end of the day on March 1.

