Batesville woman charged with Medicaid fraud - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Batesville woman charged with Medicaid fraud

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A Batesville woman is one of the first people arrested this year by the attorney general’s office for Medicaid fraud.

Karen Wilson, 47, of Batesville is accused of billing for services not rendered, totaling $2,061, from June to August 2016.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the investigation, according to an email from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office.

To report Medicaid fraud or abuse or neglect in residential care facilities, contact the AG’s Medicaid fraud hotline at 866-810-0016 or oag@arkansasag.gov.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT: Shelters available as communities evacuate due to flooding

    FIRST ALERT: Shelters available as communities evacuate due to flooding

    Sunday, April 30 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-01 03:46:28 GMT

    We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

    We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

  • Water turned back on in Brookland

    Water turned back on in Brookland

    Sunday, April 30 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-04-30 21:33:38 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-05-01 03:20:59 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones, the water has been turned back on in Brookland.

    According to Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones, the water has been turned back on in Brookland.

  • breaking

    Power out, curfew declared in Lake City

    Power out, curfew declared in Lake City

    Sunday, April 30 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-04-30 22:47:32 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:41:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan, the city is without power and officials there hope the power is turned back on Monday or Tuesday. 

    According to Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan, the city is without power and officials there hope the power is turned back on Monday or Tuesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly