Batesville woman charged with Medicaid fraud

A Batesville woman is one of the first people arrested this year by the attorney general’s office for Medicaid fraud.

Karen Wilson, 47, of Batesville is accused of billing for services not rendered, totaling $2,061, from June to August 2016.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the investigation, according to an email from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office.

To report Medicaid fraud or abuse or neglect in residential care facilities, contact the AG’s Medicaid fraud hotline at 866-810-0016 or oag@arkansasag.gov.

