Downtown businesses worried about pedestrian safety

The Downtown Jonesboro Association is asking drivers to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings after parking patrol officer Kim Lochner was hit by a car earlier this week.

The DJA said Lochner is expected to make a full recovery, but they are warning people to be more cautious.

Downtown Jonesboro is often busy with people walking to and from businesses and those business owners want their customers to feel safe and welcome.

Joe Carr is an associate director at the Jonesboro Foundation of the Arts.

He said their students are often dropped off on either Monroe Avenue or Main Street during busy afternoon hours.

“I see a lot of high speed, unfortunately, and even right here when people are parking and dropping off, people are really in a hurry to get around them and it’s very frustrating,” Carr said.

Carr said he has confronted people about speeding down Monroe Avenue before.

“Of course they gave me a dirty look and didn’t really like it,” Carr said. “But it’s just really important to us because people are safe and they have kids dropping off here and we want the parents to feel like they have a safe place they can bring their kids to.”

The Downtown Jonesboro Association simply asks people in a post on their Facebook page to stay alert, take it slow and always yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks.

Lochner is expected to be back working in downtown in a few weeks.

