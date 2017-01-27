New truck center coming to Newport

A new business will soon make its way to Newport.

The Scott Wood Ram Truck Center is set to come to town.

The Batesville-based business will be located in the 1900 block of Malcolm Avenue.

According to the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the center will not only feature new Ram trucks of all sizes, but also Promaster vans and pre-owned vehicles.

It's expected to be open by this spring.

