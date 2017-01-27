More mumps confirmed in northeast Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

More mumps confirmed in northeast Arkansas

Posted by Region 8 Newsdesk, Digital
(Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

More students have been diagnosed with the mumps after going home with the illness, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Debbie Smith confirmed to Region 8 News that three students went home with symptoms of mumps. Friday afternoon, Smith said the students were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

This latest case was reported from Oak Grove Middle School, the same school where one case was reported a few weeks ago.

Dr. Shane Speights with NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University said the mumps is a virus that should be taken  seriously but one parent said he is not worried because their family's faith in God keeps their mind at ease. 

"I know of one case I talked to and they had their mumps shot," said David Flugrad, a Greene County parent. "Both of them have had their shots so mainly we just have to have faith."

Another parent said it is better safe than sorry. 

"I personally feel that parents need to make sure their kids are up-to-date with their vaccines and that their children are practicing good hygiene," said Amy Shollenbarger, another Greene County parent.

The district now has had five total cases of the mumps. The other case was reported at the Paragould High School.

