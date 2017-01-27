Man sentenced for production of child pornography

A man will spend the next 15 years in prison after he was convicted of production of child pornography.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Thyer, Spencer Goudy, 23, of Heber Springs was sentenced to 180 months in prison.

Goudy was originally arrested on July 7, 2015, after he was accused of sexually exploiting five minors ranging from age 13 to 16.

A 13-year-old girl told Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigators she had a sexual relationship with Goudy.

He was arrested and charged with rape of a minor less than 14 years of age out of Cleburne and White counties.

After his arrest, investigators searched Goudy’s cell phone and found he used it to “entice multiple minor females to engage in sex acts and contained images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

At that time, Goudy was charged with four counts of enticement of a minor to engage in a sex act, two counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Goudy pleaded guilty to one count of production of pornography on Dec. 2, 2015.

In exchange for the plea, the other charges were dismissed.

Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Goudy to 180 months with five years supervised release.

The Heber Springs Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and Homeland Security investigations all aided in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android