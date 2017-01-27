Grant provides new body armor for deputies

Deputies at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office will be better protected after they were given the money to buy new body armor.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, eight officers will be getting the new Kevlar vests.

The Twin Lakes Community Foundation donated the $2,500 grant to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Foundation, Inc.

The foundation was set up by a grandmother for her grandchildren to donate funds each year to teach them the importance of giving.

The group decided to donate to keep officers safe, after seeing “so many police officers were being killed in the line of duty.”

The department was able to buy five vests with the foundation’s grant.

They also purchased three more vests with the help of other past donations.

The department said in the release they were very thankful to the community for donating the money and making the purchase possible.

“It is heartwarming to know that the officers have the support of such a wonderful and caring community that we all live in,” Sheriff John F. Montgomery said in the release.

