Police department remembers fallen chief

The Trumann Police Department honored the memory of a fallen police chief on Friday.

They wrote a post on Facebook simply saying "Never Forget."

Former Chief Larry Blagg died after a tree fell on him as he helped clean up debris on Jan. 27, 2009 during the ice storm.

Blagg was 39 years old.

