JPD celebrates officer's years of service

Jonesboro police honored a newly retired officer on Friday and marked the celebration with a party.

Corporal Greg Lawson retired after serving 25 years with the Jonesboro Police Department.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Lawson served 13 years as a D.A.R.E. officer for five Region 8 schools.

“That’s good for the department and good for the community,” said Chief Rick Elliott.

Along with serving as a D.A.R.E. officer, Lawson served as a school resource officer, Drug Task Force agent, SWAT team member, Warrants Division officer, and in patrol.

