Justice Complex in need of roof repairs, Miracle League loan extension

The city of Jonesboro's Justice Complex is in need of repairs. According to a proposed ordinance, the city will have to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to fix it.

The Justice Complex, which used to house the Jonesboro Police Department, needs more than $35,000 worth of roof repairs.

Numerous city offices, including the city attorney's office, are still housed in the building.

The Jonesboro City Council Finance Committee will discuss the issue Tuesday, Jan. 31. If approved, the issue will then head to the full city council.

The committee will also discuss a bank note through First Security Bank that was issued last February for improvement to the Miracle League.

The loan is for $400,000 to refund a loan by BancoupSouth.

The city is proposing to extend the loan until February 2018.

The interest rate should stay the same, according to the ordinance.

