Woman hopes to clean up cemetery

A Lake City woman is hoping to clean up a cemetery that possibly dates back to the late 1800s.

Brenda Hutcheson said she will begin work on the Prairie Cemetery on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

The cemetery is located just outside of Lunsford on County Road 815.

"We will work every Saturday in February or until the job is completed," said Hutcheson. "I just want it to be an area that is presentable and should be something that would be respectful."

Hutcheson said her husband grew up near the cemetery and knows where the graves are located.

"Some of the monuments have been pushed down. We hope we can find them," she said.

This is not the first time she has attempted to begin cleaning up the cemetery.

"I've made several attempts in the past and never been able to connect with the land owner and all the help that I needed, and now it has come to fruition," she said. "The county judge is going to come help haul off the brush, the landowner has given me permission and now we are just seeking volunteers."

Hutcheson said anyone wishing to volunteer can contact her at (870) 530-1426.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android