Woman hopes to clean up cemetery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman hopes to clean up cemetery

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A Lake City woman is hoping to clean up a cemetery that possibly dates back to the late 1800s. 

Brenda Hutcheson said she will begin work on the Prairie Cemetery on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. 

The cemetery is located just outside of Lunsford on County Road 815.

"We will work every Saturday in February or until the job is completed," said Hutcheson. "I just want it to be an area that is presentable and should be something that would be respectful."

Hutcheson said her husband grew up near the cemetery and knows where the graves are located.

"Some of the monuments have been pushed down. We hope we can find them," she said.  

This is not the first time she has attempted to begin cleaning up the cemetery.

"I've made several attempts in the past and never been able to connect with the land owner and all the help that I needed, and now it has come to fruition," she said. "The county judge is going to come help haul off the brush, the landowner has given me permission and now we are just seeking volunteers."

Hutcheson said anyone wishing to volunteer can contact her at (870) 530-1426.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Monday weather wrap: rivers rising, evacuations underway

    Monday weather wrap: rivers rising, evacuations underway

    Monday, May 1 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-05-01 11:22:22 GMT
    Monday, May 1 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:39:02 GMT

    Northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri are dealing with flooding left behind by severe storms over the weekend.

    Northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri are dealing with flooding left behind by severe storms over the weekend.

  • Tired of annoying spam texts? What you can do to stop them

    Tired of annoying spam texts? What you can do to stop them

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:15 AM EDT2017-04-28 09:15:20 GMT
    Monday, May 1 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:24:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Spammers now know how to find you on your cell phone!

    Spammers now know how to find you on your cell phone!

  • Two charged with arson in Izard Co.

    Two charged with arson in Izard Co.

    Monday, May 1 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:14:37 GMT
    Monday, May 1 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:22:08 GMT
    James Adam Horness (Souce: Izard County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)James Adam Horness (Souce: Izard County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    Two people have been charged with arson and trespassing after a house fire on April 23.

    Two people have been charged with arson and trespassing after a house fire on April 23.

    •   
Powered by Frankly